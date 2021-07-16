Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NET stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

