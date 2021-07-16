CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) Shares Down 4.6%

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.25. 46,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 12,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11.

CM Life Sciences II Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMII)

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

