CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Shares Up 1.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.88. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 127,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

About CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.