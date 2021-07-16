CME Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.42 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.