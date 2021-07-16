CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $86,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.42 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

