CNH Partners LLC Buys New Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

