CNH Partners LLC Invests $995,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

