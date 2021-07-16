CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,079,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,029,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

