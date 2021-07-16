CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,030,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

