CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $101,705,000.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.50 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

