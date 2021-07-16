CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 132,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SWET opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.