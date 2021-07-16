CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

