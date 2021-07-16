Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

