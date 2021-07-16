Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Plans $0.13 None Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

