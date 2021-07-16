Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 635.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 376,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

