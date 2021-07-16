Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

