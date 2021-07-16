Colliers Securities Weighs in on Sono-Tek Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

