Color Platform Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $219,612.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.01396236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00396908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

