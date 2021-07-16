Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,991,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.