Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.