Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 216.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Commvault Systems worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $82.17.
In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.
Commvault Systems Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
