Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 216.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Commvault Systems worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

