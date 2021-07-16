Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

