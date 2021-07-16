Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given a $32.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

