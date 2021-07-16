Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 20,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,313,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
