Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 20,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,313,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

