Comparing ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

67.9% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05%

Risk and Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.04 $8.52 million $0.56 59.57

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ALR Technologies and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats ALR Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc. develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.