Comparing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

This table compares Athira Pharma and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -5.94 CytRx $250,000.00 115.35 -$6.70 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Athira Pharma and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.43%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than CytRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A CytRx N/A -68.86% -50.72%

Summary

Athira Pharma beats CytRx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.