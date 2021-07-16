COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.