Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 235.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Concrete Pumping worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $461.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.