Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 1,972,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 76,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $2,636,472.42. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.