Contrasting EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems -27.23% -64.00% -8.54% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

75.6% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit AeroSystems and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems 0 2 10 0 2.83 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. EHang has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than EHang.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.32 -$865.70 million ($5.72) -7.43 EHang $27.60 million 60.51 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -126.96

EHang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit AeroSystems. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit AeroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats EHang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

