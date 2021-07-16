Contrasting Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.55 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -2.43 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

SoFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies -63.25% -34.00% -21.73% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes starter packs; and provides financing to Cell C for expanding the components of Cell C's telecommunications infrastructure in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

