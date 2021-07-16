Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 48,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.