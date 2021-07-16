Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

