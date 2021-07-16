Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $140.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

