Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.93% of Copart worth $496,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copart by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Copart by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 62.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

