Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

