Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.