Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

