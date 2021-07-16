Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $371.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.57 and a 1-year high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

