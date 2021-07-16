Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

