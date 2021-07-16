Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

