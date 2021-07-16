Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

