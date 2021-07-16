Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CRTX stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

