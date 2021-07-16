County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ICBK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,970. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

