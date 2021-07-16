Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

COUP stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Coupa Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

