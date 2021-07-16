Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

COVTY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

