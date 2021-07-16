Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon Sells 15,769 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COWN stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter.

COWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

