Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 55.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

