Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exelon were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

