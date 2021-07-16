Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,000 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $11,899,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

