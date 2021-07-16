Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,000 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $11,899,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78.
BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
